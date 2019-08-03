Project Home paints five houses in Dane County through Paint-a-thon program

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DANE COUNTY, Wis. - Five Dane County houses were painted Saturday through Project Home’s Paint-a-thon project.

Over the course of the organization’s 31 years, volunteers have painted more than 530 houses. On Saturday, Paint-a-thon volunteers painted the five houses in West Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg and the north side of Madison.

Eligibility for the program is to be in the low to moderate income range of Dane County. This year, however, Project Home decided to work specifically on homes that belonged to senior citizens in an effort to help those who could not physically paint their homes themselves.

“The goal is to allow [homeowners] to live in their home with dignity,” said Paint-a-thon volunteer Shay Santos, who has volunteered for Project Home for 18 years. “It just gives [the homeowners] a couple more years. Their house looks great after we’re done.”

One of the homeowners selected for this year’s painting was Betsy Geffert. It was Geffert’s first time having a new coat of paint on the exterior of her house in 23 years.

“From what has been done with Project Home, the physical aspect of the house, I mean, I could stay here. I keep saying, if I had my washer and dryer on the first floor, I would stay forever,” Geffert said.

Besides Paint-a-thon, Project Home also leads Hammer with a Heart. This program renovates parts of the exterior of houses. For Geffert, that meant her gutter, porch and roof were fixed in the spring.

Project Home works with homeowners over the course of a year to determine the best possible plan for their home renovations and new coat of paint.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.