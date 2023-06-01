For the second year in a row, the Progress Pride Flag -- which represents marginalized groups within the LGBTQ community, including those of color, the transgender community, and those who are living with or have died of HIV/AIDS -- will be the flag flying below the United States and State of Wisconsin flags on the King Street side of the Capitol.
A version of the Pride flag has flown above the Capitol every year since Gov. Evers took office, and he says it will continue to fly over the Capitol during Pride Month in the future.
"As this flag flies over the East wing, just a few feet above my office, it's a signal that I will always stand with LGBTQ Wisconsinites, including our trans and non-gender-confirming kids, and will fight to protect them with every tool, every power that I have," Gov. Evers said during a speech at the flag-raising ceremony Thursday.
As we kick off Pride Month, we celebrate LGBTQ people in Wisconsin, the broader LGBTQ community, and LGBTQ contributions and culture—which are a vibrant, critical part of our state and country.I'm proud to sign Executive Order #204 to raise the Pride Flag over the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/KaeS45WPoi
Gov. Evers got emotional at times during his speech while talking about some of the challenges LGBTQ people have faced in the state -- and how he hopes the flag over the Capitol can be a welcoming sign to those who have struggled.
"Raising the Pride flag today sends a message for all of those who only ever wanted to belong, who have had to find their own family, who have never known home, you belong here," Gov. Evers said while fighting back tears. "You are family here. You are welcome here."
June is recognized as Pride Month as a tribute to the Stonewall Uprising in 1969, when New York City police raided a gay club, sparking a riot among those at the bar and days of protests for the gay rights movement.
Under the governor's executive order, all other flags at the Wisconsin State Capitol -- including the U.S. flag, Wisconsin flag, and the POW-MIA flag will continue flying in their usual places.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.