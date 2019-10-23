Prism Dance Club to close in November
MADISON, Wis. - Prism Dance Club on Madison's east side plans to shut down on Nov. 9.
According to a Facebook post from the club's owner, Rico Sabatini, "The entertainment landscape has changed drastically from 2009 when Plan B opened."
Sabatini said the dance club "isn't doing terrible, but it isn't doing terrific either," with a host of landlord, lease, legal and property issues.
Plan B changed its name to Prism Dance Club earlier this year after more than 10 years on Williamson Street. Those changes came after a controversy last December and a change in ownership in January.
The post said Prism will host its "last call" party Nov. 9.
