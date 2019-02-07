Principal on first year at Beloit Memorial on administrative leave, district confirms
BELOIT, Wis. - The principal at Beloit Memorial High School has been placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials.
Beloit Memorial High School principal Orlando Ramos has been placed on administrative leave, confirms a district representative.— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019
Ramos was in his first year at the school. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3
School District of Beloit spokesperson Brian Vissers confirmed to News 3 Now that Principal Orlando Ramos has been placed on administrative leave.
The School District of Beloit is not releasing the reason for the leave, but says it is an administrative issue.
Ramos was hired for the position in July and this is his first year with the school. Before coming to Beloit, Ramos had spent time both teaching and working in administration across the county.
The school has already removed Ramos’ name from its website and has disabled his school email address. #News3Now— Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019
News 3 Now attempted to reach out to Ramos for comment, but it appears his Beloit School District email address has already been removed.
