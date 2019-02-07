Principal on first year at Beloit Memorial on administrative leave, district confirms

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Orlando Ramos

BELOIT, Wis. - The principal at Beloit Memorial High School has been placed on administrative leave, according to school district officials.

Beloit Memorial High School principal Orlando Ramos has been placed on administrative leave, confirms a district representative.



Ramos was in his first year at the school. #News3Now @WISCTV_News3 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019

School District of Beloit spokesperson Brian Vissers confirmed to News 3 Now that Principal Orlando Ramos has been placed on administrative leave.

The School District of Beloit is not releasing the reason for the leave, but says it is an administrative issue.

Ramos was hired for the position in July and this is his first year with the school. Before coming to Beloit, Ramos had spent time both teaching and working in administration across the county.

The school has already removed Ramos’ name from its website and has disabled his school email address. #News3Now — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) February 7, 2019

News 3 Now attempted to reach out to Ramos for comment, but it appears his Beloit School District email address has already been removed.

