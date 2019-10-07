President Trump defends Sen. Ron Johnson's heated argument on 'Meet the Press'

Mark Wilson/Getty Images Ron Johnson

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Donald Trump is defending Sen. Ron Johnson's heated argument with host Chuck Todd on MSNBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday morning.

Trump tweeted: "Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of "Meet the Press" had a total meltdown in his interview with highly respected Sen. Ron Johnson. Seems that a not very bright Chuck just wasn't getting the answers he was looking for in order to make me look as bad as possible. I did NOTHING wrong!"

Johnson is the chair of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

When pressed on a recent quote featured in the Wall Street Journal, Johnson replied by claiming that the media has painted a false narrative about President Donald Trump and allegations of Russian collusion with Trump's campaign in the 2016 election.

Johnson has emerged as one of the key congressional figures in the impeachment debate.

Trump also criticized '60 Minutes' story on Land O' Lakes CEO Beth Ford and the challenges facing farmers today.

