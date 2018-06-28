President Donald Trump lands in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - President Donald Trump has landed in Milwaukee.
The president is in town for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Foxconn factory in southeastern Wisconsin. Trump plans to speak at the Foxconn site Thursday.
He will also be holding a closed-door fundraiser in Milwaukee a couple of miles from Harley Davidson's headquarters.
Gov. Scott Walker is up for re-election this fall and has also been touting the Foxconn project as a sign that the economy is strong in Wisconsin. The plant could eventually employ 13,000 people.
Local And Regional News
- Minnesota approves Enbridge route for new Line 3 to carry crude oil across state
- Protesters, lawmakers oppose Foxconn plant on day of groundbreaking
- Walker, Foxconn plan economic announcement in Green Bay
- UW Police Chief Roman on Alec Cook sentencing: 'justice was not best served here'
- Hunger Heroes: Volunteers share why food pantry is so important
- Hunger Heroes: how your food donation could help seniors, veterans