President Donald Trump lands in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - President Donald Trump has landed in Milwaukee.

The president is in town for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Foxconn factory in southeastern Wisconsin. Trump plans to speak at the Foxconn site Thursday.

He will also be holding a closed-door fundraiser in Milwaukee a couple of miles from Harley Davidson's headquarters.

Gov. Scott Walker is up for re-election this fall and has also been touting the Foxconn project as a sign that the economy is strong in Wisconsin. The plant could eventually employ 13,000 people.