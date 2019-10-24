Prescription drugs, money taken during burglary at Waunakee pharmacy

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WAUNAKEE, Wis. - Money and prescription drugs were stolen during a burglary at a pharmacy in Waunakee, police said.

Officers got a call about the burglary Wednesday morning at Hometown Pharmacy on Century Ave. Officers believe someone broke into the building Tuesday between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

The shop was closed Tuesday morning but reopened around 3 p.m.

Healther Walker, the pharmacy manager for Hometown Pharmacy, said controlled substances were taken during the burglary.

Walker said staff are working to restock the medications that were stolen. Employees hope to have the stolen medications restocked by this weekend. Walker says other nearby pharmacies are available to help patients needing an immediate supply of any medications temporarily out of stock.

The Waunakee Police Department posted about the burglary on Facebook, asking residents in the area to check their home surveillance video for suspicious activity.

The Waunakee Police Department is offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case, according to the Facebook post.

Tips can be called in to the main line at 608-849-4523 and callers can remain anonymous.

