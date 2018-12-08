Prairie Park seniors wait to get reimbursed, months after being displaced because of flooding

MADISON, Wis. - Tenants at Prairie Park Senior Apartments say they are still waiting to get reimbursed from the housing costs they accrued while they were displaced from their homes.

The residents, aged 55 and older, were able to return home in September, weeks after they were forced to evacuate on Aug. 23.

Floodwaters destroyed the building's electrical system. Residents were overcome with stress.

Melissa Olson's parents, Jeff and Susan, were among those forced to evacuate. They stayed at a hotel for several nights before moving in with her and her husband in Brooklyn for about a month.

"It's been really stressful. My parents don't even want to talk about it. They're just beside themselves," Olson said.

She said her parents went stir-crazy during the 28 days they had to spend at her house.

"My parents don't have a car, so all of a sudden they were going to be in a place where they couldn't go anywhere," Olson said.

After moving back in, Olson's parents discovered most people had moved out. They called it a "ghost town."

She said Prairie Park management told the tenants they would be reimbursed for hotel stays and other housing costs they accrued while they were displaced.

Olson said that she and her husband spent hundreds of dollars on living costs.

"Our village calls us to wonder why our water bill's so high this month. It's because there are two other people here," she said.

But worst of all, she said, her parents feel as if they don't have anyone who they can go to for answers.

"If they go down to the office to try to ask questions, then they receive a letter on their door that says, 'Hey, you can't come to the office to ask questions,'" Olson said. "I wish they'd treat my parents a little more respectfully."

News 3 contacted Indianapolis-based Greystone Property Management and Harmony Housing, the companies that own the Madison apartment complex, to figure out when residents will be able to get reimbursed.

Karen Marotta, director of communications, said the company negotiated with the insurance company to agree to reimburse the residents on displacement costs for housing. Marotta said the insurance company needed time to process the claims.

"I do not have an estimate on the time it will take," she said.

