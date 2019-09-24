Prairie du Chien teen reported missing found safe, officials say
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. - A Prairie du Chien teenager who was reported missing was found safe Tuesday, police say.
The Prairie du Chien Police Department said at about 11:30 a.m. that Amber Jean Meng, 15, was found safe.
In the initial news release, police said Meng had last been seen Monday around 5:30 p.m. in Prairie du Chien. Police said she may have been with a man and could be traveling to Missouri or Colorado.
