PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. – For those who knew Cheryl Mader well, news of her sudden death at the hands of a drunk driver is something they're still trying to wrap their heads around.
“There was like no way you know, I just saw her. I just talked to her,” Mader’s friend and colleague Joe Ruskey recalled thinking. “There’s no way this happened, this vibrant community leader with this huge smile. How could this happen?”
For almost two decades, Mader and Ruskey worked together in the service of others through the Prairie du Chien Rotary Club. Ruskey and others in the area shaken by the tragedy are reflecting on what they said was a life well spent in the service of others, as a teacher, former mayor and grandmother.
“She listened to people,” Current mayor Dave Hemmer recalled. “I mean she had her opinions and the way she liked to do things but she was willing to compromise when she needed to get things done. She was very good that way.”
Ruskey believes there is a lesson to be learned from Mader’s death. He said politics aside, Wisconsin needs to seriously consider getting tougher on drunk driving. Still, he knows Mader would want people to think less about the way she died and more about how she lived.
Days after her death, Ruskey is reminded of one of Mader’s biggest achievements: jump starting a campaign that raised over $2 million to help thousands of young women in Ghana further their education.
Ruskey said with Mader’s insistence, the pair visited 42 Rotary Clubs in two months to raise $37,000. Their goal was to bring ventilated toilets to Ghanian schools so girls could continue their education past puberty.
Those funds were later matched by several organizations and the initiative was picked up by the club in New York to get to $2 million, and expanded to make clean water in the area more accessible.
As for the local community Mader gave much of her time to serve, they’re thinking first of her family.
“The whole family has mine and the whole city’s deepest condolences,” Hemmer said. “If there’s anything they need I’m willing to do whatever I can to help them out so and the city is too.”
The head-on collision on HWY 18 that killed Mader also critically injured her husband and two granddaughters. The 73-year-old served as mayor for two terms from 2004 to 2008.
