Poynette woman charged with first-degree reckless homicide following heroin delivery, officials say
POYNETTE, Wis. - A Poynette woman was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide on Wednesday, officials said.
A news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said that after an extensive investigation, Abidaughn A. Henn, 36, was arrested on suspicion of delivering heroin.
Deputies said Henn allegedly delivered heroin that led to the death of a Pardeeville woman in March.
