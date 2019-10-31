Programming Notice

WISC-TV GM provides rescan update for over-the-air viewers

News

Poynette woman charged with first-degree reckless homicide following heroin delivery, officials say

By:

Posted: Oct 31, 2019 03:55 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 03:55 PM CDT

POYNETTE, Wis. - A Poynette woman was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide on Wednesday, officials said.

A news release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office said that after an extensive investigation, Abidaughn A. Henn, 36, was arrested on suspicion of delivering heroin.

Deputies said Henn allegedly delivered heroin that led to the death of a Pardeeville woman in March. 

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration