Poynette man found guilty of poisoning 4-year-old golden retriever
PORTAGE, Wis. - A rural Poynette man has been found guilty of poisoning a dog in 2015.
Trent L. Hebel was arrested in September 2016 on suspicion of felony mistreatment of animals for the death of a 4-year-old golden retriever named Gander.
On Wednesday, a Columbia County jury found Hebel guilty of mistreatment of animals and stalking.
In 2016, deputies were called to a fenced-in backyard to investigate suspicious containers and food, officials said. One of the food containers had meat laced with rat poison in it.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
