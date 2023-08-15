POYNETTE, Wis. -- A housing development taking place in Poynette is promising to increase the village's tax base by more than $93 million.
Village Administrator Craig Malin told News 3 Now the project proves the American Dream is alive in the village of 2,500 people.
Over the past four decades, there have been very little development in Poynette, but now, Point Gardens has arrived. The development on the village's north side is in its first phase.
Brandon Grosse of Accord Reality, the sales agent for Point Gardens, said the housing community is expected to bring home buyers from northern Dane County.
"I think you're going to see young first time homebuyers who are looking to get into new construction homes that are maybe priced out of those in Dane County look here and find some really appealing options," Grosse said, adding Point Gardens will also attract "older folks that are trying to downsize but maybe not downgrade."
Malin is one of many supporters of the project. He said building new homes in Poynette will help the local economy through providing a diverse housing market.
"That project going on up there, you're going to be able to tell that it's different," Malin said. "And what's happening at Point Gardens is giving more people the opportunity to be part of our community."
The village created a tax increment financing district to help the project along. It's expected to bring in $9 million to help fund the needed infrastructure. Along with the huge investment from the village government, the homes in Point Gardens are going to be close to 30% more affordable than those in neighboring Dane County.
"I'm not a salesman for Point Gardens, I am a salesperson for Poynette. But if you're renting somewhere, stop! You know, grab a piece of the American dream here in Poynette," Malin said.
Home prices in the future neighborhood start at $359,000. Each home will, at a minimum, be 30% more energy efficient than required state code.
The first phase of construction will create 38 homes which are expected to start being moved in to later this month.
