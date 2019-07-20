Power restored and investigation takes place following MGE fire

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - All power has been restored and the restoration process of a substation that was damaged by a fire is taking place, according to Madison Gas and Electric.

Work crews were on-site to assess the damage caused by the fire, conduct an investigation and perform cleanup following the fire Friday.

"They're continuing to assess the extent of the damage and conduct an investigation," Kaya Freiman, an MGE spokesperson, said. "The cleanup work is ongoing and what you would expect following a fire at a substation."

MGE says power has been restored. Work crews are continuing to assess the damage and clean up. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/pNaSAZm6Hr — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) July 20, 2019

The Department of Natural Resources is overseeing the cleanup and providing technical assistance, according to Christine Haag, director of the Remediation and Redevelopment Program.

"We try to help them be in compliance and help them anticipate what they will need so they can be in compliance and have an effective and protective cleanup," Haag said.

The primary concern is containment of the material released by the explosion, including transformer oil and the runoff water used to fight the fire, according to Haag.

Haag said another concern is stabilizing the site, especially with the forecast for severe weather.

MGE is not concerned about the storms affecting its process.

"We are not concerned about the forecasted weather impacting out ongoing restoration process," Freiman said in a statement. "We are continuing to make substantial progress."​​​​​​​

