Power outages force day shelter to close, people moved to cooling center amid dangerously high temps

MADISON, Wis. - On a day with dangerously high temperatures, many people went without electricity or air conditioning after two fires in downtown Madison caused massive power outages Friday.

Many scheduled cooling centers had to cancel and close after experiencing loss of power, though some, including public libraries, stayed open. The city opened the Kohl Center as an additional option, though it was able to close by 3:30 p.m.

Madison Central Library welcomed 60 guests from the Beacon, according to Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. The day shelter was nearly at full capacity when it was forced to close 15 minutes after it opened.

“It’s challenging,” said Michael Moody, the community and partner relation specialist for the Beacon. “(The people that use the shelter) are under a lot of pressure and obstacles and barriers to begin with, and they kind of count on us being here, so it’s kind of hard to tell them that we’re not open, let alone trying to get them to go somewhere else when it’s been a challenge to have them get here.”

Thanks to donations from people in the community, the shelter was still able to provide food and water to its guests that were moved to the library, but the shelter provides many other services, too.

Quell Hatchett was hoping to store his bag of clothes at the shelter while he went to work, but because it was closed he had to leave it outside the shelter knowing he couldn’t bring it with him.

“It’s a bad situation because right when we leave from this location it could be gone,” he said. “And then there goes everything I own.”

Porchlight Men’s Shelter and the Salvation Army Women and Family Shelter said they are operating normally after power was mostly restored Friday afternoon. The Red Cross also has an emergency cooling shelter open at Alliant Energy Center on Friday night.



