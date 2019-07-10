Power restored to downtown Madison buildings

MADISON, Wis. - A power outage affected areas of downtown Madison Wednesday, according to Madison police and MG&E.

Madison Police Department public information officer Lorie Anderson said at about 9:30 a.m. that the power was out at the City County Building, Madison Municipal Building and other buildings in the area.

Police officers helped direct traffic in the area because traffic signals were out. Officers were also present in the buildings without power.

The power is currently out in the City-County Building which includes our office. While we do have access to telephone services, we have a limited capacity to provide our usual services. pic.twitter.com/OV1BGgNVCs — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) July 10, 2019

Power was restored to the City-County Building just before 10 a.m., according to the clerk's office.

Looks like we're back up and running at full capacity. Thanks for your patience. — Madison WI Clerk (@MadisonWIClerk) July 10, 2019

An MG&E spokesman told News 3 Now that up to 30 customers were affected, but that number could include entire buildings downtown.

The State of Wisconsin Department of Administration said in a statement Wednesday morning that as of 10 a.m., several state buildings in downtown Madison were without power.

Power had been restored by about 12 p.m., according to the DOA.

Power has been restored to all state office buildings. — Wisconsin DOA (@WisconsinDOA) July 10, 2019

All state buildings are open to employees, but the public was discouraged from visiting the buildings that didn't have power, the DOA said. In an updated statement, the state agency said members of the public should call in advance to ensure services are restored.

