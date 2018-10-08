Postal workers protest POTUS U.S. Postal Service privatization proposal

MADISON, Wis. - Madison postal service workers rallied in opposition to President Donald Trump's proposal that the U.S Postal Service be privatized.

Trump has suggested in the past that in order to avoid a government bailout of the postal service, that its services be handled by private companies.

In response, members of the Madison postal worker union gathered in front of Madison's main post office branch and held a protest, wearing shirts and carrying signs that read, "U.S Mail, not for sale."

According to the workers, they are concerned that a private delivery company might prioritize urban post over rural post, raising prices for those outside of the cities and potentially hampering service. They said that receiving mail is the right of all Americans.

"Everybody needs to know that the post office is in jeopardy of disappearing," said Bert Wersland, president of the American Postal Workers Union Madison chapter. "It's everybody's right and everybody needs to call their congressman or vote or whatever it takes."

Postal worker protests took place across the country on Monday.