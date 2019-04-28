Possible record cold night on tap for southern Wisconsin, melting snow on Sunday

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The snow has ended, skies are beginning to clear, and a record cold night could be in store for southern Wisconsin.

As of 10 PM, snow totals of one to four inches we common in areas west and south of Madison, with little or no snow in areas to the northeast of Dane County. The heaviest totals of four to six inches were in a narrow band from near Lancaster to Monroe just north of the Illinois state line. Almost all of the accumulating snow was on grassy areas, and areas roads seem to be wet, but not snow covered.

As skies will clear Saturday night, temperatures will fall below freezing. Untreated roads may develop icy spots later tonight where any lingering water from melting snow during the day freezes.

Bridges and overpasses may be particularly susceptible for ice formation, as sub-freezing air can cool the bridges from below more quickly than roads in contact with the ground. Areas of fog may also form in some areas.

Low temperatures overnight are expected to fall into the upper 20s by morning. The record low temperature of 27 degrees set back in 1988 could be in jeopardy by morning.

On Sunday, morning sunshine will allow temperatures to climb quickly and melt most of, if not all of the snowfall over southern Wisconsin. Mostly cloudy skies will return in the afternoon as high temperatures climb into the lower 50s.

Off and on rain chances will affect southern Wisconsin from Sunday night through Thursday. While heavy rainfall is not expected, additional runoff from the rain into streams and rivers may cause them to rise later next week leading to additional flooding concerns.

