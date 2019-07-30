Possible 2020 redistricting, annexation coming: Survey asks how to make city govt. more accessible

MADISON, Wis. - City officials are encouraging Madison residents to take a new survey that asks basic questions about how they believe the structure of the city's government should be changed, specifically to make it more accessible to people of color and people who are low income.

The Task Force on Government Structure was created about a year and a half ago to ask questions such as: Are there the right number of districts and alders? Should alders be full time or part time?

Following the 2020 census, it's possible that the aldermanic districts will be redrawn. Annexations of nearby towns would also mean more residents and changes to the maps, according to task force Chair Eileen Harrington.

Harrington said the task force will consider making recommendations to help get more people involved in city government and participating in city meetings, especially on issues and projects that largely affect their lives.

"Maybe a lot of people have time but don't have the interest, but we don't know that. And so we're making a particular effort to reach out with the survey to those neighborhoods in our community that are least represented," she said.

She said potential barriers to getting more involved in city government could be lack of transportation to the City-County Building, where most meetings are held, or lack of child care.

"What we find statistically is that people who live in the neighborhoods of our city where those are indicators are not well represented on the city's boards, commissions and committees right now," Harrington said.

City officials will consider whether to move some future city meetings to neighborhoods, instead of the City-County Building. Another idea is to set up remote locations at Madison public libraries where residents could give public comment instead of having to attend the meetings in person.

No formal committee has examined the city's government structure since the 1980s, according to the task force.

Harrington is asking all residents, but particularly those in largely underrepresented districts, to take the survey. It's available until Aug. 25.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.