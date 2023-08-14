Madison
August 14, 2023 @ 10:10 am
Road Construction Road Work Generic 2
MADISON, Wis. -- Westbound traffic on Schroeder Road will be closed from South Whitney Way to just west of the eastbound Beltline Highway off-ramp from Monday, Aug. 14, to Friday, Aug. 18.
The City of Madison Engineering Division announced the closure Monday, citing underground utility work related to a private development on Schroeder Rd as the reason for the closure.
The sidewalk will remain open along the south side of Schroeder Road.
The closure is expected to end by 5 p.m. on Friday.
