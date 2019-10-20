Programming Notice

Portion of Memorial Drive in Janesville to close Monday for sewer repairs

Posted: Oct 20, 2019 04:50 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 04:50 PM CDT

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Drivers in Janesville could see delays Monday as repairs are made to Memorial Drive. 

The westbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Milton Avenue to Garfield Drive will close Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday as crews repair a storm sewer. 

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area while the work is being completed.

