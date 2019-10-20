Portion of Memorial Drive in Janesville to close Monday for sewer repairs
JANESVILLE, Wis. - Drivers in Janesville could see delays Monday as repairs are made to Memorial Drive.
The westbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Milton Avenue to Garfield Drive will close Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday as crews repair a storm sewer.
Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area while the work is being completed.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Crop Hunger Walk donates funds to community food resources
- Exploring artifacts from historic, prehistoric periods at Native American Indian Artifact Show
- Knowing impacts of diabetes, high school student raises money for friend to get diabetes dog
- Community members express opinions about F-35 jets by mail
- Portion of Memorial Drive in Janesville to close Monday for sewer repairs
- Illinois man transported to hospital after fall at Devil's Lake State Park