Portion of Memorial Drive in Janesville to close Monday for sewer repairs

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Drivers in Janesville could see delays Monday as repairs are made to Memorial Drive.

The westbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Milton Avenue to Garfield Drive will close Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday as crews repair a storm sewer.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes and avoid the area while the work is being completed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.