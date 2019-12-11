Portion of Highway 19 in town of Sun Prairie reopens following two-vehicle crash between car, SUV

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

TOWN OF SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A portion of Highway 19 in the town of Sun Prairie has reopened following a two-vehicle crash between a car and SUV Tuesday night.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at 9:11 p.m. on the intersection of Highway 19 and Twin Lane Road.

Deputies said the Jeep Patriot caught fire but was unoccupied, while one person was pinned inside the Nissan Altima. The person has since been removed from the vehicle and taken to a hospital.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said all lanes were blocked in both directions, and all eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 19 from Twin Lane Road to County Road VV were closed as a result of the crash.

The scene was cleared at 10:13 p.m.

