Portion of Highway 151 near Sun Prairie reopens following crash

Posted: Dec 02, 2019 07:55 PM CST

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 09:46 PM CST

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A portion of Highway 151 near Sun Prairie has reopened after a crash Monday night.

Officials said the crash happened at 7:35 p.m. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes were blocked on Highway 151 at Reiner Road and County Highway C. 

The scene was cleared at 9:42 p.m.

The Sun Prairie Police Department handled the incident and asked drivers to avoid the area while the roads were closed.

 

 

