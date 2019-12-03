Portion of Highway 151 near Sun Prairie reopens following crash

Wisconsin State Patrol

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - A portion of Highway 151 near Sun Prairie has reopened after a crash Monday night.

Officials said the crash happened at 7:35 p.m. According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, all northbound lanes were blocked on Highway 151 at Reiner Road and County Highway C.

The scene was cleared at 9:42 p.m.

The Sun Prairie Police Department handled the incident and asked drivers to avoid the area while the roads were closed.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.