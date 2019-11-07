Portion of Highway 14 closed following crash in Dane County
BROOKLYN, Wis. - A portion of Highway 14 has closed following a crash near Highway 92 westbound.
According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the crash happened at the highway and West Holt Road at 9:33 p.m.
All lanes in both directions have been blocked.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office as well as Madison and Brooklyn officials responded to the scene.
Dane County dispatch said a Med Flight was requested but could not be sent due to the weather conditions.
The closures are estimated to last about two hours.
