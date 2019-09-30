Indiana man cited for drunken driving after one-car crash Sunday night, police say

MADISON, Wis. - A 19-year-old Indiana man suffered serious injuries and was cited for drunken driving after he drove a pickup truck into a tree Sunday night on the 5700 block of Hammersly Road, according to an incident report.

Police said the crash left a significant amount of debris in the roadway. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

Dane County Dispatch confirmed a call came in at 9:10 p.m. for a report of a crash. A portion of Hammersley Road between Rae Lane and Whitney Way was closed in Madison after the crash Sunday night.

