Portion of Deming Way closed until further notice for shooting investigation, police say

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Officials say a portion of Deming Way will remain closed as police investigate the active shooter incident at a Middleton office building Wednesday.

Deming Way will be closed from University Avenue to about the roundabout at John Q Hammons Drive, according to the news release.

ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: Deming Way closed south of University Ave https://t.co/KgLvD5T2FZ — Middleton Police (@middletonpd) September 20, 2018

The road will remain closed until further notice, according to the release.

Officials said access to local businesses will be allowed as needed.