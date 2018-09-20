Portion of Deming Way closed until further notice for shooting investigation, police say
MIDDLETON, Wis. - Officials say a portion of Deming Way will remain closed as police investigate the active shooter incident at a Middleton office building Wednesday.
Deming Way will be closed from University Avenue to about the roundabout at John Q Hammons Drive, according to the news release.
ACTIVE SHOOTER UPDATE: Deming Way closed south of University Ave https://t.co/KgLvD5T2FZ— Middleton Police (@middletonpd) September 20, 2018
The road will remain closed until further notice, according to the release.
Officials said access to local businesses will be allowed as needed.
