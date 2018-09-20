News

Portion of Deming Way closed until further notice for shooting investigation, police say

Posted: Sep 19, 2018 10:35 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 19, 2018 10:40 PM CDT

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Officials say a portion of Deming Way will remain closed as police investigate the active shooter incident at a Middleton office building Wednesday. 

Deming Way will be closed from University Avenue to about the roundabout at John Q Hammons Drive, according to the news release. 

The road will remain closed until further notice, according to the release. 

Officials said access to local businesses will be allowed as needed. 

