MADISON, Wis. -- Atwood Ave. will fully close between Fair Oaks Ave. and Oakridge Ave./Sugar Ave. beginning Monday, July 31, after 7 a.m.
The City of Madison Engineering Division announced the planned closure Tuesday, which comes amid an ongoing reconstruction project of Atwood Ave, Crews will be installing water main, sanitary and storm sewers.
Access to Atwood Ave. from Fair Oaks Ave. or Oakridge Ave./Sugar Ave. will not be permitted. Residents needing to access their properties can use Ludington Ave., Welch Ave., Center Ave. or Garrison Ave. Driveways may occasionally be inaccessible at times due to the construction.
"The full closure marks the last major phase of the Atwood Avenue reconstruction project," project manager Andrew Zwieg said. "This work is essential for pavement conditions as well as pedestrian and bicycle access around the neighborhood."
Inbound traffic can avoid the construction area by taking Walter Street to Milwaukee Street to Fair Oaks Ave. then back to Atwood Ave. Outbound traffic should use Fair Oaks Ave. to Milwaukee Street to Cottage Grove Road.
Those looking to access the Olbrich Botanical Gardens or Olbrich Park Boat Launch will have to use Walter Street. Metro Transit will also be detoured around the area.
The full closure is expected to last about a month and the entire Atwood Ave. project is slated to wrap up in the fall.
