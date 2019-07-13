Portage woman arrested in overdose death from 2018

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Portage woman faces charges in the 2018 overdose death of another woman.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office arrested Vanessa Burger, 29, on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, manufacturing and delivering heroin and two counts of felony bail jumping.

The arrest comes after a lengthy investigation into the September 2018 fatal overdose of a 48-year-old Portage woman, according to a release from the Columbia County Sheriff's Office.

According to the criminal complaint, Burger sent texts to the victim saying she was bringing "meds" over for her on the day of the overdose. Police said when they talked to her, she admitted to bringing heroin to the victim's home.

The incident was part of a string of four overdose deaths in the county in the span of one week in 2018, Sheriff Roger Brandner said.

Burger was in court Friday for her initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $25,000. She is scheduled to be in court again in August.

