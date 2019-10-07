Portage popcorn, ice cream stand closed Monday after early morning break-in

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Wis. - Craig's Popcorn Corner will be closed Monday after an early morning break-in, a Facebook post said.

Craig's is a popcorn stand with a drive-thru and also serves Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream and soft serve ice cream.

According to the post, the business would appreciate if individuals with information passed on the information to the Portage Police Department.

