Portage man sentenced to nine months in jail for killing dog with hammer
PORTAGE, Wis. - A Portage man was sentenced to nine months in jail for killing his dog with a hammer.
According to court records, Brandon Shearer was sentenced Friday in Columbia County court.
Officials said Shearer confessed to killing the dog as a means to "put it down."
Shearer pleaded no contest to animal mistreatment in May.
Local And Regional News
