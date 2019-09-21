Portage man sentenced to nine months in jail for killing dog with hammer

Columbia County Records

PORTAGE, Wis. - A Portage man was sentenced to nine months in jail for killing his dog with a hammer.

According to court records, Brandon Shearer was sentenced Friday in Columbia County court.

Officials said Shearer confessed to killing the dog as a means to "put it down."

Shearer pleaded no contest to animal mistreatment in May.

