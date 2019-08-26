Portage man arrested on suspicion of 6th OWI

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DEFOREST, Wis. - A man from Portage was arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, sixth offense.

Thomas Braaksma was pulled over on suspicion of speeding and illegally tinted windows. When an officer from the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post pulled him over, they smelled alcohol.

Standard field sobriety tests were conducted.

Braaksma has five previous OWIs.

