Portage man arrested in Dane County on suspicion of 6th OWI for drugged driving

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 09:50 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 10:04 PM CDT

BURKE, Wis. - A Portage man was arrested in Dane County on Monday on suspicion of a sixth offense OWI for drugged driving, officials said.

According to a news release from the Dane County Sheriff's Office, dispatch was made aware of a silver Cadillac that entered Dane County from Columbia County at 6:02 p.m.

Authorities said the vehicle was swerving down the lanes and ran two other vehicles off the road. A deputy found the vehicle several minutes later in the town of Burke after it turned onto Hoepker Road from U.S. Highway 51.

The release said the driver, Gary G. Simonson, 65, was pulled over and arrested for a sixth offense OWI that was drug related. Simonson was taken to jail on the felony charge after a warrant was obtained for a blood draw.

Deputies said no one was injured in the incident.

 

 

