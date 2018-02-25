Portage kindergartner needs help counting soda tabs to get Guinness record

PORTAGE, Wis. - A kindergartner from Portage is close to breaking the world record for collecting soda tabs, but she needs some help.

In October, News 3 reported 5-year-old Mercedes Alves was collecting the soda tabs in honor of her brother, who was killed in a car accident. She's donating the tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports Mercedes has collected far more than the 2.7 million tabs needed to break the world record, but in order for Guinness to officially recognize her collection, the tabs need to be hand-counted.

The Alves family is looking for 1,000 volunteers to help count the tabs. They also needs to raise $10,000 to bring an official to Portage to manage the count.

They've started a Go Fund Me campaign to raise money.

The tab count is scheduled for 8 a.m. on March 24th at Portage High School.