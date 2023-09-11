columbia co sheriff

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Ingebreston Rd. in the Town of Newport Saturday.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post made Sunday night that a car was traveling westbound on Ingebreston Rd. approaching Fish Dr. at 11:04 p.m. Saturday when it lost control and entered a ditch, hit a tree and flipped over. The sheriff's office said speed was a factor in the crash.