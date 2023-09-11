COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. -- A 17-year-old girl was killed in a crash on Ingebreston Rd. in the Town of Newport Saturday.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post made Sunday night that a car was traveling westbound on Ingebreston Rd. approaching Fish Dr. at 11:04 p.m. Saturday when it lost control and entered a ditch, hit a tree and flipped over. The sheriff's office said speed was a factor in the crash.
Officials found the car heavily damaged with the driver inside the vehicle.
On Monday morning, officials at the Portage Community School District confirmed the 17-year-old was a student at Portage High School.
"The Portage Community School District is saddened to learn of the death of one of our students over the weekend," district superintendent Josh Sween said in a statement Monday. "At this time our thoughts are with the family, students, staff, and community that are struggling with this loss."
Sween says the district did not send out a district-wide notice to families "out of an abundance of respect for the family."
"We appreciate the support from the community, and will continue to provide any help we can to get through this tough time," Sween added.
The district is providing support and grief resources to students and staff, Sween said.
The sheriff's office said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
