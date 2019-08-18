Portable fire pit leads to Madison house fire

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A portable fire pit led to a house fire in Madison on Sunday morning.

The Madison Fire Department said dispatchers received a call at 8:23 a.m. for reports of a structure fire at 625 Emerson St. near John Nolen Drive. Firefighters arrived about two minutes later.

Firefighters said the family left their portable fire pit on overnight in the back deck outside. The manufactured fire pit was made of metal and had a screen.

Officials said the cause of the fire was likely from an ember that landed on the side of the house.

Authorities said a neighbor noticed that the back of the house caught fire and called 911 after alerting the homeowners. The family was still sleeping, as there was no smoke inside the house.

The incident report said the neighbor used a garden hose to help put out the flames while they were awaiting units. Firefighters were able to successfully extinguish the fire before it made its way to the house's attic and roof.

Officials said all family members and their pet dog made it out safely with no injuries. The report said the family will be able to stay in the home while repairs are being made. Damage is currently estimated at $7,000.

Four firetrucks were sent to the scene, as well as two ambulances. A fire chief and investigator were also assigned to the incident.

