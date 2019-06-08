News

Porch fire in Verona spreads throughout home, leaves significant damage

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 10:39 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 10:39 AM CDT

VERONA, Wis. - A porch fire in Verona on Friday night has left a house significantly damaged.

The incident occurred after 11 p.m. in one of the newer neighborhoods near Locust Drive on the city’s far south side.

Reports from this morning said the fire spread from the porch to other parts of the house, causing further damage.

