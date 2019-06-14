Popular, yet controversial, 'Drag Queen Storytime' returns this weekend

MADISON, Wis. - Kids of all ages are invited to bring their "fabulous selves" to the library this weekend for the Madison Public Library's latest Pride Month event.

The popular, albeit controversial, "Drag Queen Storytime" returns Saturday. The event is as simple as it sounds: A drag queen will read books to kids over the span of an hour and a half.

"We see every time we've done this story time, we've had a couple of negative comments from families who may feel that it is not right for their family or maybe the library shouldn't be hosting drag queen story time," said Tana Elias with Madison Public Library.

"What we tell them is we have so many events every year in our libraries and if this story time does not feel right for you, many other events that will feel right for your family, Elias said.

Storytime is just one of the many activities the library is hosting to celebrate Pride Month this June. Library leaders say the events celebrate diversity, differences, and imagination through stories and song.

The first Drag Queen Storytime is Saturday, June 15 at 9:30 a.m. All adults attending must be accompanied by a child.

You can find a full list of library-sponsored Pride Month events here.

