Bills Jets Football

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is helped off the field during the first quarter of Monday's game against the Buffalo Bills in East Rutherford, N.J.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

 Adam Hunger, Associated Press

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.