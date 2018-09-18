News

Poll: Evers has 5 point lead over Walker in governor's race

MADISON, Wis. - The latest Marquette Law School poll shows Democrat Tony Evers is leading Republican Gov. Scott Walker in the race for governor less than two months before the election.

The poll released Tuesday afternoon showed that among likely voters in Wisconsin, Evers leads Walker 49 to 44 percent. Six percent support Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson and just one percent say they don't know who they will vote for. 

The poll in August found both Evers and Walker at 46 percent.

The poll of 614 likely voters was conducted between Sept. 12 and Sunday. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points, meaning Evers' lead is just outside that margin.

Among all registered voters, in the governor's race, Evers is leading Walker 47 to 43 percent.

The poll released Tuesday also showed that 52 percent of likely voters have an unfavorable opinion of Walker. Forty-five percent have a favorable opinion.

Walker's favorability numbers had been generally on the rise since they bottomed out after his failed run for president in 2015.

 

