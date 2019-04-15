Wisconsin withdraws from lawsuit challenging EPA plan

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has successfully withdrawn Wisconsin from a multistate lawsuit challenging a federal rule regulating certain air pollutants, including mercury.

The states are challenging a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency analysis that found regulation the pollutants would be reasonable because the costs of implementing new control technology wouldn't raise retail electricity costs beyond historical ranges.

Kaul announced Monday that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia approved his motion to dismiss Wisconsin from the action on Wednesday.

Earlier this month the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals approved Kaul's request to withdraw Wisconsin from another multistate lawsuit challenging federal health care reforms.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.