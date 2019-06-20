Wisconsin unemployment rate remains at 2.8%

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin's unemployment rate remains at a record low.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin's unemployment rate for May was 2.8%, the same as in April. That matched the record low of 2.8% reached in April 2018.

The state gained 1,800 private sector jobs between April and May. The state was still up 19,600 private sector jobs over the same point last year.

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman says the numbers underscore the importance of being more creative and inclusive in workforce recruitment, retention and advocacy efforts.

