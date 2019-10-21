Republicans' lawyer defends lame-duck laws

Getty Wisconsin State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. - An attorney representing Republican legislators is trying to persuade the Wisconsin Supreme Court to uphold the GOP's contentious lame-duck laws.

The laws prohibit Democratic Gov. Tony Evers from pulling the state out of lawsuits and force Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul to get legislative approval before settling actions. A coalition of unions has filed a lawsuit arguing the laws violate the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches.

The case is before the state Supreme Court. The Republicans' attorney, Misha Tseytlin, told the justices during oral arguments Monday that the Legislature should have a seat at the table during settlement negotiations.

Liberal-leaning Justice Rebecca Dallet pushed back, telling Tseytlin that she believes the lame-duck laws give the Legislature the final say on settlements and that's more than a seat at the table. Conservative Justice Annette Ziegler questioned why the Legislature needs a role since the attorney general is the state's lawyer.

