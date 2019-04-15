BREAKING NEWS

Politics

Wisconsin Supreme Court to consider case challenging lame duck laws

Posted: Apr 15, 2019 05:43 PM CDT

Updated: Apr 15, 2019 05:45 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court will consider a case challenging laws passed during the 2018 lame duck session, justices announced Monday. 

In an order issued by the court, they agreed to accept the case for consideration and hear oral arguments on the case on May 15.  

A Dane County judge struck down the laws passed by the Republican-controlled legislature in March.  A state appeals court stayed that ruling and was considering arguments in the case this month. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

 

 

