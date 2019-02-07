Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Neubauer has $715,000
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Brian Hagedorn outraised challenger Lisa Neubauer in January, but still trails her in overall money raised and cash on hand.
Neubauer has raised nearly $863,000 to date, including a $250,000 personal loan. Hagedorn has raised $547,000.
Neubauer reported Thursday that she has $715,000 cash on hand compared with $429,000 for Hagedorn.
The election to replace Justice Shirley Abrahamson on the Supreme Court is April 2.
Neubauer is the chief appeals court judge and her candidacy is backed by liberals. Hagedorn is an appeals court judge and was former Gov. Scott Walker's chief counsel of four years. He is the choice of conservatives.
The court is currently controlled 4-3 by conservatives.
