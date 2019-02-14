Wisconsin Senate refuses to honor Kaepernick

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate are refusing to mention NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick in a resolution honoring Black History Month.

On a party line vote Wednesday, the Senate passed the resolution and rejected calls from Democrats who said ignoring the Milwaukee native put them on the wrong side of history.

All Senate Republicans are white. Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor, who is black, argued "white Republicans" shouldn't dictate who should be honored during Black History Month. No Republicans spoke during the debate.

The Assembly approved the resolution without a mention of Kaepernick on Tuesday.

Kaepernick drew criticism when he began kneeling before the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

