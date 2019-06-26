Wisconsin Senate passes state budget on to Evers

MADISON, Wis. - Republicans who control the Wisconsin Senate have narrowly approved the state budget.

The $81 billion two-year spending plan now goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who can sign the budget into law, veto it in its entirety or use his partial veto powers to revise it.

The Legislature's Republican-controlled finance committee eliminated a host of Evers' policy proposals from the budget, including a Medicaid expansion, legalizing marijuana and raising the minimum wage. The committee inserted an income tax plan, gave schools $500 million rather than the $1.4 billion Evers had allocated and continued a University of Wisconsin System tuition freeze.

The Senate approved the budget 17-16 Wednesday. The GOP included last-minute provisions in the document to allow electric car manufacturer Tesla to open dealerships in Wisconsin to ensure Sen. Chris Kapenga's vote.

