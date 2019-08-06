Wisconsin Senate GOP leader cool to gun control measures

Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. - The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Senate isn't saying whether he will consider gun control measures that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is calling on the Legislature to take up in the wake of recent mass shootings.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says Tuesday that any new proposals will be discussed by Republicans in closed caucus this fall, "like we always do."

Evers on Monday called on the Legislature to pass a universal background check bill and a so-called red flag law that would make it easier to take guns away from people believed to be a danger to themselves or others.

Both Fitzgerald and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos have been cool to the "red flag" proposal, saying it could be too broad.

Vos has not responded to messages this week.

