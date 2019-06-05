Republicans reject expansion, increase funding

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee has voted to stand by its decision to reject Gov. Tony Evers' plan to expand Medicaid.

Still, the Joint Finance Committee voted Tuesday to increase state funding for Medicaid and other health care programs by more than $611 million over two years.

However, Republicans cut total funding from what Evers wanted for the departments of Health Services and Children and Families by $252 million. The committee is working to revise Evers' $83 billion budget before voting, perhaps as soon as next week, to send it to the full Legislature.

Democrats accused Republicans of being fiscally irresponsible for not taking the Medicaid expansion. Republicans defended the move, saying they didn't want to add an estimated 82,000 people to the Medicaid program when federally subsidized insurance is available on the marketplace.

