Wisconsin legislator: Racially charged meme 'posted in humor'

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A white Wisconsin legislator who posted a racially charged meme on his Facebook page says he meant nothing racist by it.

The meme was posted to Republican state Rep. Ed Brooks' page in November 2016, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. It shows black men leaping atop a smashed police car. The meme reads "Want to stop riots? Play the national anthem. They'll all sit down."

The wording alludes to NFL players, many of them black, who have protested police shootings by kneeling during the national anthem before games.

Brooks told The Associated Press that the meme "was posted in humor" and he'd "hate to see somebody take it out of context." Brooks says he simply meant that people who riot probably wouldn't stand for the anthem.

Brooks, of Reedsburg, was first elected to the Assembly in 2008. He didn't run for re-election this fall.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.