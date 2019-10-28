Wisconsin justice hopefuls to gather for first debate

Programming Notice

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly will square off next month against his two challengers in their first debate.

Kelly, Jill Karofsky and Ed Fallone are slated to appear at a debate at the Foley and Lardner law firm's Madison offices on Nov. 19. The three candidates will face off in a February primary. The top two vote-getters will advance to a general election in April.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the court in 2016 to finish retiring Justice David Prosser's term. Karofsky is a Dane County judge. Fallone is a Marquette University law professor. Supreme Court races are officially non-partisan but Republicans support Kelly and Democrats back Karofsky and Fallone.

The election could serve as an indicator of Republicans' chances across the state heading into the fall election season.

 

